Mrs. Wynona Collins Hatcher, 87, of Dahlonega, GA died Wednesday Feb 2, 2022 at Gold City Nursing Home in Dahlonega, GA.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday 1:00PM at Crown Hill Mausoleum with entombment to follow. Rev. Jeff Barker will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Crown Hill Mausoleum Chapel.
Born in Mitchell County, Mrs. Hatcher was the daughter of Charlie Wesley Collins and Cecile Hurst Collins. She was a retired Dietician at Dougherty County School System where she was the cafeteria manager at Magnolia Elementary School and worked at the Central office. She was a member of Baconton Baptist Church and was the Sunday School Secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Lewis Hatcher; her siblings Annie Laura Wells, Eva Suggs, Iva Morey, Grace Collins and Sonny Collins; two grandchildren Haylee Slappey, Jessica Slappey, and Donna Hatcher; stepdaughter Delores Weith.
Survivors include her daughters Sheria Moye and her husband Dewey of Dahlonega, GA; Ann Slappey and her husband Miles of Terrell County; a stepson Rev. Douglas Hatcher and his wife Carolyn of Lester; grandchildren Alison Boudakh and her husband George of Chicago, IL; Casey Moye and his wife Ashley of Dahlonega, GA; Ashley; Joanna M. Williams and her husband Kallan of Demorest, GA; Wesley Slappey and his wife Katie of Terrell County; Ben Hatcher; Savannah Payton McMickin and her husband Michael; great-grandchildren Connor Moye, Ellie Moye Jack Moye and Rhett McMickin.
Those desiring please make donations to Baconton Baptist Church, 171 Durham St. SW, Baconton, GA 31716.
You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Hatcher by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Wynona Hatcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.