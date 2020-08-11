Spartanburg, SC- Mr. Youel Gilbert Hilsman, Jr. known affectionally as Happy, Hap, Dad and Pop-Pop, died from Covid related complications on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 94 years of age.
Hap was born in Albany, GA and was the son of the late Alma Mock Hilsman and Youel Gilbert Hilsman. Hap graduated from Georgia Tech in 3 years at the age of 19 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. As a proud WWII veteran, he served from Naval ROTC to the ship USS Astoria CL-90, known as the "Mighty 90" in the Pacific theatre during 1945. As a Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech, Hap had a very successful 45 year career in the textile industry working with Miliken, Ameritron, Burlington Industries, and Spartan Mills.
His beloved wife, Salley Riley Hilsman, and his sister, Ann Hilsman Knight, predeceased him.
His surviving children are his sons, Gil (Joan), Ralph (Susan), and Rust (Pam) Hilsman; his daughter, Ginny (Jeff) Gould; his ten grandchildren, Win Hilsman (Ashley), Laura Bolerjack, Adrianne Hoyt (Preston Hebert), Riley and Cal Hilsman (Rebecca), Grant and Robert Hilsman, Salley Lewis (Randy), Phillip (Stephanie) and Jack Gould; and three great grandchildren; Cidd Hebert, Harper Mae, and Corbett Bolerjack.
The children especially want to thank Brenda Williams for her loving care of Dad in his final years.
In remembrance of Hap, please give your own mom or dad a BIG hug tonight or volunteer/donate to one of Hap's cherished charities: Adult Learning Center in Spartanburg.
Due to Covid, the family will have a graveside service at a later date when we can all safely gather.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: "From the beginning the Church has honored the memory of the dead and offered prayers in suffrage for them, above all the Eucharistic Sacrifice, so that, thus purified, they may attain the beatific vision of God"
An offering mass be held 11/15/20 at 11AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Spartanburg.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
