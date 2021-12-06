Yvonnie S. Brooks, 75, of Albany, GA died Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery in Edison, GA. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Cross City, FL to Foy and Myrtle Smith, Mrs. Brooks was raised in Abbeville, AL and Fort Gaines, GA. She graduated from Clay County High School in 1964 and attended Andrew College. Mrs. Brooks was employed with Gayfers, Bell South and the co-owner of Love Letters.
Mrs. Brooks enjoyed making a loving home for her husband and children and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a talented seamstress that loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Ike "C.I." Brooks, Leesburg, GA, her children, Kelly (Greg) Donley of Lee County, GA, MarcBrooks (Chuck Chapman) of North Haven, CT, Laura (Ward) Butts of Leesburg, GA, Dawn (Steve) Betts of Tallahassee, FL, her sister, Johnie Williams of Leesburg, GA, eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Aaron) Selman of Leesburg, GA, Brandon Donley of Augusta, GA, Conner McLaughlin and Cody McLaughlin both of North Haven, CT, Emily Butts of Jacksonville, FL, Leanne Butts of Cochran, GA, Chloe Butts of Leesburg, GA and Grayson Betts of Tallahassee, FL and three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Sam and Morgan.
The family will receive friends Thursday at Mathews Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Yvonnie S. Brooks to Gabriel House of Care c/o Mayo Clinic, 4599 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, FL, 32224.
