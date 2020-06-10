Mrs. Zelma M. Barker, 98 of Ellijay, GA died Monday June 8, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Her funeral service will be held Saturday 12:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday 10:30 AM till the funeral hour at Kimbrell-Stern. Rev. Terry Siniard will officiate. Born in Albany she was the daughter of Jacob and Lala McDonald Martin. She retired from Key's distributors in 1988. Mrs. Barker was preceded in death by her husband Wiley Richard Barker Sr. Survivors include her children Peggy Barker Lombard and her husband Bob of Freeport, FL; Barbara Barker Tillis of Ellijay, GA; Joyce Barker Posey and her husband Winston of North Charleston, SC; Wiley Richard Barker Jr. of Sylvester, GA: and James Ralph Barker and his wife Elaine of Sylvester, GA; ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Barker by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
