Lake Blackshear, Ga.
Zoe Anne Phillips
Zoe Anne Logan Phillips, 91, of Lake Blackshear, formerly of Albany, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Oaks at Oakland.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Rollins, Senior Minister of the Cordele First United Methodist Church will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Friday prior to the service beginning at 1 PM.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Lakeland, FL, and had lived in Albany for many years before moving to Lake Blackshear. She was a member of the Cordele First United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was the original owner and operator of the Cookie Shoppe, an iconic downtown Albany restaurant. During her lifetime, Mrs. Phillips participated in many civic and entrepreneurial endeavors, but her commitment to her family superseded all.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her husband: Lt. Col. Robert S. Phillips, USAF (Ret.), Lake Blackshear; 3 daughters: Vicki Lynn Olens (Gene), Dahlonega, GA, Nancy Hall Chambless (Tommy), Albany, and Elaine Hall Ambery, Dawsonville, GA; her brother: Henry Herbert "Sonny" Logan (Betty), Jacksonville, FL; 6 grandchildren: Merry Slappey Perry, Denver, CO, Matt Brown (Amy), Dahlonega, GA, Richard Martin, Jr., Leesburg, GA, Bailey Martin Koch (Jason), Woodstock, GA, Mark Ambery (Ashley), Indianapolis, IN, Jon Ambery (Marissa), Atlanta, GA; 9 great grandchildren: Logan Perry, Carver Perry, Watson Koch, Zoey Koch, Evan Martin, Robbie Ambery, J.J. Ambery, Lucy Ambery, Ezra Ambery; a number of nieces and nephews; a special friend: Gay McInvale; step son: Rob Phillips (Barbara), Athens, GA; 2 step grandchildren: Sam and Caroline.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Cordele First United Methodist Church, 302 E. 12th Ave., Cordele, GA 31015, or to Chehaw Park, 105 Chehaw Park Rd., Albany, GA 31701.
