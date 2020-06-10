Mrs. Zola Ponder Jones Henley, 89, of Dothan, Alabama (formerly Albany, GA), died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan. The celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 am at Westgate Church of Christ in Dothan, with Robert L. Clemons officiating. Private graveside services will be held Monday June 15, 2020 at Andersonville National Cemetery with Elliott Funeral Home directing. Public viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Elliott Funeral Home, Albany, GA from 9am-6pm. Born February 16, 1931 in Perry, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Willie Mae Ponder. She retired as an Inventory Management Specialist after 31 years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA. After retirement, she caught the entrepreneurial spirit and got involved in multi-level marketing. First working with Frankie Jennings Cosmetics, an Atlanta-based ethnic skin-care and cosmetics company. Within a few short months, she became the company's top network marketer. She joined another multi-level marketing firm, Diamite (Golden Neo-Life Diamite International) and quickly began rising the ranks. She was Candidate Team Director when the flood of 1994 hit Albany, wiping out her entire inventory. She was a member of the Church of Christ, having faithfully served in various roles at the Gaines Ave. Church of Christ in Albany and the South Park Church of Christ in Dothan. Those left to cherish precious memories of her include her husband: Robert L. Henley, Jr. of Dothan, 4 children: John Lee Jones, Jr. (Cecelia), Jacksonville, FL, Zeronis (William) Bradley, Reginald L. (Carolyn) Jones, and Zenola H. (Jarvis) Glanton all of Dothan. 7 grandchildren: DeMarco Haines, Albany, Will Bradley, Dothan, Kameron Bradley, Atlanta, GA, Johnathan Jones and Johnetta Jones, Jacksonville, FL, Zelia G. Thomas, Birmingham, AL and Javaris Glanton, Dothan. 4 great-grandchildren: Christine and Arianne, Jacksonville, FL and Za'Den and Ja'Kobe Thomas, Birmingham, AL., 3 sisters-in law: Ora H. Belcher, Newark, Delaware, Mary Harvey, Wilmington, Delaware, and Mamie Tinsley, Amherst, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Earl Henley, Amherst, Virginia, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Ghanaian footballer rescued after being stranded at Mumbai airport for 74 days
- Hispanics at disproportionate risk from Covid-19, health experts say
- Manhunt underway in California after a deputy was shot in 'ambush' attack
- America is in crisis, but 'the biggest casino in the world' is open for business
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Dougherty graduate selected as Air Force instructor
- Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College students will see fall changes
- For the first time since March, Dougherty County marks a week without a COVID-19 death
- A man put a cell phone charger up his penis -- it got stuck in his bladder and had to be removed by surgeons
- Lee County's Caleb McDowell decommits from North Carolina State
- Vicki Davis Sherwood's secret weapon for distance learning
- 'Boogaloo' extremist group identified at Athens protest
- Dougherty School System names two new principals
- Food Lion to help feed local 'neighbors in need' after purchase of Harveys Supermarkets
- Albany Area Primary Health Care has fought COVID-19 in 'shadows'
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.