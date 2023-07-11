Whitt Rushton

Whitt Rushton goes up for two points Tuesday during the competition at Lea Henry’s Camp of Champs going on at Deerfield-Windsor in Albany.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The first week of Lea Henry’s basketball Camp of Champs is underway at Deerfield-Windsor on Albany’s west side with the largest group of campers since she started the camp.

“I think we have 163 players this week,” Henry said. “It’s going really well.”

