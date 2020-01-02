Well here it is, Jan. 1, 2020. I can remember asking my grandmother when I was very young, “Grandma, do you think I will be alive in 2000?” She quickly calculated the time from my birthday (’42) to 2000, and said, “Yes, I think so. You won’t be but 58, and that’s not really that old.”
I never really thought about it until today. Here I sit in the comfort of my recliner, gorging myself, wondering if I should have some ice cream or another piece of pecan pie. Giving it just a minute amount of thought, I decided, “Why not both?” I look at the fireplace that was stacked with wood a week ago thinking I would have a nice Christmas fire, but it was too warm.
Watching a bowl game while trying to do some cooking as my wife had hand surgery Tuesday, I’m not too sure that wasn’t planned so I would cook. But I digress. Alabama just scored on their first possession, the traditional New Year’s Day meal in the oven, and the parade is over or about to be. What could possibly be wrong?
I suddenly got to thinking, sometimes a difficult thing for me, that I’m here with most of the luxuries of life, rocking and stuffing myself in front of a TV. Well, has anyone besides me or their loved ones thought about those in the military? How many kids cherish their mom and dad who is not with them? Several thousand miles away, sleeping on the ground, eating sand, very little sanitary needs being met, or at least the minimum, while we are “roasting a fatted calf.”
I am not going into race, gender, political beliefs, or religious feelings, but we the people are dependent on those living in what could easily be called “slum conditions.” All of a sudden, the pie and ice cream become hard to swallow. The churches filled up for Christmas, mostly because, like Hank Williams sang, “it’s a family tradition.” We go home and our lives go on as usual. We don’t see the flag-draped coffin(s) coming home.
I sit stuffing my face and look out the window at my neighbor. No siding on the house in over five years, and their well hasn’t worked in five months. Finally, it gets to me, and I get some paper plates, load them up and take them to him. He thanks me, but says he’s fighting pneumonia. Still I think of those overseas, thinking that pneumonia is the least of their worries. Going to sleep in a hole in the ground, trying to keep one eye open for someone trying to creep up and cut their throat.
Maybe I don’t see it like everyone else does. We raise the age limits to buy tobacco but loosen the restrictions on killing babies. We catch criminals, then find them leaving the courtroom before the police can finish their reports. Drug companies are raising their prices to an outlandish cost and give the CEO a multimillion-dollar-a-year raise. Pfizer CEO got a 61% raise, but he’s low on the totem pole. Schwarzman gets $71 million a year, James gets $69 million a year, both are top of Blackstone Group LP. Whereas a four-star general makes $180,000 per year. And they’ve put their lives on the line to get there.
Somehow, it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a very happy new year, but it’s the least I can do. Happy New Year!
— Warren D. Grant
Albany