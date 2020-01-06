For the sake of the human race and mankind, please feel free to read these desperate words of mine that's on the bottom line.
Let's all please keep in mind about what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what the civil rights movement stood for. It's definitely time for us to come together and help stop the violence because destruction is striking down mankind to its very core. And It's most certainly knocking on our door.
For God knows that the life you save could be your very own. It'll truly be a very sad thing if some devastating news reaches us on our telephone. It's all about living in peace and unity among one another. So, please, let's stop the violence here in the Good Life City for the sake of Dr. King, our children and our beloved mothers. And let's do our best to get along with one another.
If you see something, please don't be afraid to say something. So, therefore, Please let's help put a stop to the senseless violence here in southwest Georgia. Because it's a great place to live, especially when it's a gentle wind that's blowing and you're sitting under a tree while drinking some sweet, cold lemon tea.
Please, let's stop the violence.
Jesse Lee Dillard Jr.
Albany