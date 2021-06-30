Dear America,
Our relationship status now reads “It’s complicated,” and the dreaded “We need to talk” statement is at hand. Will we try to work things out or walk away? A simple, yet intriguing question: Who would say yes to having a respectful dialogue with fellow Americans of differing political opinions? Imagine the following as a possible format: (1) a theater or auditorium is reserved where participants respectfully watch 30 minutes of YouTube videos from the Gravel Institute (progressive) and Prager University (conservative); (2) small groups then form to respectfully discuss the topics raised.
Who’s willing to talk? Would you attend such an event? A brief survey has been created to determine characteristics of individuals who might say yes. If you are one of these individuals, please email willing.to.talk01@gmail.com to receive the link to the ~2 minute survey. Thank you.
— Liz Hathaway, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor,
UT at Chattanooga
