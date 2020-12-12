I am a proud son of the South. I am the grandson of Charlie Pollock of Pelham, Ga.
I have been in California since leaving the U.S. Navy. I have three children and six grandchildren.
First I am sorry for the loss many of you have suffered from COVID. I hated seeing Albany, Georgia All over the national news. Tt was heartbreaking,
Any ways, Georgia turned blue. Way to go. Now get out and do it again. One love.
Corbin Solomon
Eureka, Calif.
