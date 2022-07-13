I am writing this in response to Carlton Fletcher's editorial on July 3 titled "Whose idea was it to let them vote?”
Despite Carlton's best efforts to make this either a racial issue or a male versus female issue, it is not either one of these.
First, let me say that I find it insulting to say that this is an issue of nothing more than old white men telling women what they can’t do with their bodies. When I think back over all of the wars we have fought and all of the men that have given their lives and have been willing to die for our nation, it is demeaning to their sacrifice to now say to them that they have no right to again take a stand to save innocent lives. Serve and die, but don’t take a stand on the slaughter of over 62 million innocent deaths.
Second, go take a look at all of the pro-life pregnancy centers, and you will see them full of women, mostly volunteers, doing everything they can to support a woman during and after her pregnancy.
Lastly, if you would be completely honest, this issue is about the most barbaric form of death for an innocent baby in the womb. If the truth of what is done to that baby would be shown to women, there would be no question about banning abortions. If they could watch the abortion providers collecting the babies body parts to make sure it was all removed, the abortion clinic would be immediately shut down. That is why, when a pregnant woman is shown an ultrasound of her baby in the womb and hears its heartbeat, the majority of them carry their babies to full term.
So Carlton, quit trying to cover up the real issue with race or gender and just admit that this is about the life of a human being, a baby.
