I hope that no one is truly surprised by the recent Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade or by the glee expressed by Republican governors at the opportunity to fight abortion availability on the state level.
To understand these events, we must realize that a relatively small percentage of American voters (estimated to be between 15% and 25%) are laser-focused on this one particular issue. They will always vote against a candidate who is pro-choice, and they will always vote for a candidate who is not. It is a “gateway” issue. Any politician who is not pro-choice starts with a locked-down advantage of 15%-20% of voters who will reliably go to the polls.
By contrast, most other American voters (75%-85%) do not have a similar laser focus. Most of these voters look at the abortion issue as merely one of eight or 10 issues which they consider important. I believe that most American voters find the issue of abortion rights vaguely distasteful and a private matter which government should really stay away from, but these voters will support a candidate who does not support women’s right to choose, if that candidate is in favor of other issues with which the voter does agree. In the alternative, if no single issue is appealing, these voters will simply not vote at all.
Nothing is going to change on a national level unless a larger percentage of American voters make abortion rights a “gateway” issue and will reliably cast votes against all pro-abortion candidates and for all pro-choice candidates.
Michael C. Hall
Albany
Michael C. Hall is an attorney with the Hall Williamson & Hart PC firm in Albany.
