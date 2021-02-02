Actions of Chinese Communists don’t match words
Dear Editor:
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Chinese President Xi did not take responsibility for the virus that he allowed to spread worldwide, causing millions of deaths and billions of dollars in destruction. But he did emphasize working together to bring back the economy. However, the hypocrisy is in his statement “to abandon ideological prejudice and jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence …” I hope that world leaders are not fooled by his words because the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have been quite contrary to their words.
In the late 1950’s, China and India signed a “Peaceful Coexistence” treaty. However, it did not last very long, as China invaded India. Since India was totally unprepared to defend her northern borders, the Chinese army marched in almost unchallenged, capturing thousands of miles of Indian territory. China declared a ceasefire only after British Prime Minister McMillan publicly warned that if China did not stop, the UK would defend India. China is still occupying the Indian territory captured during the 1962 war. So much for “peaceful coexistence.”
During the pandemic, China launched an attack on India, assuming that Indians were too occupied with the pandemic to defend their borders. But Indian leaders had learned their lesson. The Indian army was well-prepared, so each side gained very little. There is a standoff while negotiations are going on that may result in both sides backing off to the original line of actual control.
During the past several years, China has laid claims to a Japanese island and to vast areas in the South China sea that, according to international maritime laws, belong to Vietnam, the Philippines, and other countries.
CCP’s main goal is world domination. They have used their economic power to greatly enhance their military, which they will not hesitate to use when they believe there will be favorable outcomes. American leaders must not forget the history of CCP’s aggressive expansionist policy and the fact that the party’s words and actions don’t match. One must not forget that China continues to occupy and has declared Tibet as its integral territory.
Surendra N. Pandey
Albany
Surendra N. Pandey is former dean of the College of Arts & Sciences at Albany State University.
