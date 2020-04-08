During such a cloudy time, these six city personnel team members shine for me.
Utilities Department
Since July 2019, I have had a couple of issues with sewage and water charges associated with an empty house. In March (2020), Gwen Williams and Frankie Johnson came to my rescue and were very helpful and, most importantly, they listened and they did what they said they would do when they said they would do it. Very impressive work ethic and professionalism.
In a separate situation I called two management-level people at their direct telephone numbers three times and left voice mail messages beginning March 24. As of the date of this letter, I have not received a return telephone call. They may possibly be out tending to themselves and/or family and, if so, they deserve some slack and our prayers. However, it would be helpful if their telephone voice message is updated accordingly.
On March 30, I called the main Albany Utilities telephone number and after holding for about five minutes, Nicole answered the telephone. I thought this was low hold time, especially with probably a higher-than-normal call volume at this time (COVID-19). She was very helpful to explain to me what the procedure is to disconnect utilities as a seller and how the new buyers need to connect utilities since the utilities department is closed and there is no face-to-face contact right now.
Suggestion: I know everyone is in "overload," but it would be helpful to take a few minutes to update the "Apply for Utility Services" page on the website since the office and drive-thru are currently closed and there is no way to provide information directly to utilities personnel. As of this morning, the website reads, “Please come by our administrative office located at 401 Pine Ave. to apply for services." Updated information is very important for home sellers/buyers and Realtors to know due to COVID-19 office closures. Updated voice messages and website information will minimize customer frustrations and reduce call volume for utilities personnel.
311
During the "sheltering in place," I was doing some cleanup at a home I am selling. I called 311 in late March to see if they could pick up the kind of items I have. Angela said yes and to let them know when I placed the items at the road. On 03/27 at 8:20 a.m., I called 311 to let them know the items were at the road; Shameka told me she could not promise when the items would be picked up but she anticipated before month-end on 03/31. The items were picked up either Monday or Tuesday before 10:17 a.m. Both of these ladies were courteous, helpful and they followed through on my request in a timely manner. Because of how impressed I was with this situation, I called 311 again on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. to leave a message for the 311 supervisor to share my positive experience. Unknown to me, as I was sharing this story, the lady Tricia said she was the supervisor and thanked me for my call. She said she would share my experience to management.
Thank you to everyone who is trying to take care of Albany & Dougherty County during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a scary time for all. I pray daily that God will give our leadership knowledge and wisdom to make the right decisions to protect our communities and country. Take care, and as they used to say on Hill Street Blues, "Be careful out there."
A Thankful Albanian,
(Name Withheld on Request)
