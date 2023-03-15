To the Editor:
It seems as if everyone from former President Donald Trump’s administration and campaign alike have been an absolute Dumpster fire and embarrassment. This includes Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson.
To the Editor:
It seems as if everyone from former President Donald Trump’s administration and campaign alike have been an absolute Dumpster fire and embarrassment. This includes Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson.
Yes, he worked for the Trump Campaign. Does Jalen Johnson live in the district? Does Jalen Johnson have multiple campaign finance violations? He already has proven his lack of integrity with (charges brought against him).
It is time for the city of Albany to wake up and realize that our elected leaders should never act like this. Jalen Johnson needs to be recalled or resign in disgrace.
— Pastor Rodney A. Humphrey
Albany
