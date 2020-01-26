Almost two weeks ago, The Herald published a letter from this subscriber asking the city to revise its blight eradication policies to preserve structures within the Historic District. In the opinion of the writer, the city has embraced a policy of indiscriminate and unjustified demolitions.
Since then, the Historic Preservation Commission has agreed to permit the demolition of more historic structures. After purchasing and neglecting excess properties, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital again petitioned the HPC for permission to demolish at least four contributing historic buildings in the district. Over the objections of the city staff, members of the HPC agreed to the demolitions, even though there were alternatives. But Phoebe had apparently decided that the alternatives are too expensive or do not fit their plans, which incidentally will require even more demolitions in the near future.
A year ago, Phoebe submitted a similar set of requests to the HPC. These were also agreed to by the HPC. Coupled with its most recent decisions, it is obvious that the HPC has become so compromised, conflicted and ineffective that substantial changes to the commission are necessary. The City Commission needs to immediately move to reform the HPC. The new HPC should be required to outline a set of goals and revise the Historic Preservation Ordinance, which contains several errors and inconsistencies. In the interim, demolitions in the Historic District need to be halted. There is ample justification for delaying even the current Phoebe demolitions. And finally, the city needs to prepare a plan to revitalize the Historic District.
It is clear that the city’s Code Enforcement Department, the Municipal Court and Phoebe are shaping the future of the Historic District with the passive consent of the HPC. It is long past time to give the public a real opportunity to determine the future of historic preservation in Albany.
Charles "Bruce" Capps
Albany
