DEAR EDITOR:
Albany’s “kicking the can” down the road has hit a brick wall. The recent revelation regarding the sewer system infrastructure and the necessity to spend over two hundred million dollars to repair it has pointed that fact out vividly. The brick wall is the Flint River.
Flint Riverkeepers has indicated Albany is still dumping sewage into the river in violation of EPA regulations, and it can’t continue. We’ve run out of “road.” Hopefully this issue will result in the city and county realizing they need to prioritize spending in a big way. No more should we allocate tax dollars on anything except absolute necessities. That means no matter how much clamor will arise over suspending support of such things as the Aquarium, Chehaw Park, the Civic Center, and other such niceties, we’re looking at massive fines, which will drain that support anyway if compliance for clean water is not the main issue.
And it’s not only our area. Failure to prioritize tax spending for infrastructure and instead using those dollars to purchase votes to ensure politicians can keep eating at the trough is finally coming to a head. And the massive deficit spending during this coronavirus hasn’t yet had an impact. It can’t help from causing massive inflation, lowering the value of every American’s paycheck.
Our country, our states and cities are getting ready to have to face issues way beyond what this virus has caused. I pray we can survive.
Ernest Smith
Leesburg
