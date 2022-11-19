To the Editor:

I am writing this to all of the Bible-believing voters in Georgia. If you don’t believe in the Bible, then you probably will not understand my comments. In the upcoming Senatorial runoff election (as well as the next presidential election), all of the candidates are sinners. The sins of one are no worse than the other in God's eyes. The only difference is if that person has asked to be forgiven and tried to not repeat them. It doesn’t matter what is alleged in the political ads or whether there is a D or R after their names.

