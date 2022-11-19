I am writing this to all of the Bible-believing voters in Georgia. If you don’t believe in the Bible, then you probably will not understand my comments. In the upcoming Senatorial runoff election (as well as the next presidential election), all of the candidates are sinners. The sins of one are no worse than the other in God's eyes. The only difference is if that person has asked to be forgiven and tried to not repeat them. It doesn’t matter what is alleged in the political ads or whether there is a D or R after their names.
There is one political ad that is especially illogical. Janis from Marietta says that she will not vote for Walker because he lied about encouraging someone to have an abortion and she will pray for him. These are “facts” promoted by a Warnock political ad. She evidently has no problem with voting for Warnock, who supports abortions up to the second before birth and for taxpayers paying for them.
I believe that God takes the long view and we also should. Which political platform that a candidate supports that will insure a future structure and foundation that allows for the freedom of religion and will uphold the Biblical standards expressed by God, that is the candidate we should vote for. We have seen this proven in the past during President Trump's four years, especially when it comes to appointment of Supreme Court Justices and Federal Judges.
I know that this is hard to accept, but in the long-term it is not about whether you like a candidate or think that he is a terrible sinner, it is about which party will support Judeo-Christian values as a nation in the future. If you look at both the Republican and Democratic Party platforms, it is obvious how I will vote. Which platform will you decide for our children’s future?
John Cannady
Albany
