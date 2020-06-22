The time has come to acknowledge that we were duped into closing down our booming economy for no good reason. The COVID-19 panic was not a deadly pandemic as advertised. With a death rate less than one-quarter of 1 percent (.24%) it rarely made anyone under 40 sick. The virus had almost no effect on anyone under 25, yet we closed all schools and colleges. Now we’re told that the shutdown mitigated the virus’s effect. I say bullfeathers!
What the shutdown did do was put the brakes to a roaring economy and employment numbers never seen before while adding $3 trillion to the national debt in a matter of weeks. It cancelled spring sports, proms and graduation ceremonies at every school and college in the U.S. It also devastated thousands of small businesses across our great land. Why?
Because the mainstream media and the CDC, the NIH, the WHO promoted a computer model by a college researcher in London who has never been close on his predictions, ever. We prepared for a catastrophic medical emergency that never came. Even in hard-hit New York, the hospitals were not overrun, and the emergency hospitals and the Navy hospital ship were not used. We must never allow this to happen again.
Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, smoking and accidents, each cause more deaths annually than COVID-19 has. We should never have closed down, so let’s get back to church, school and work. Now.
David Theiss
Ellaville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.