As a nation we have become more tolerant of what once was intolerable. We have come to accept what formerly was unacceptable. The word tolerant now means liberal and broad-minded. In one sense, it implies the compromise of one’s convictions, a yielding of ground upon important issues.
Slowly but surely we are becoming more sympathetic of a degenerate society where evil is considered good and good evil, where right is wrong and wrong is right.
The conscience of many has become seared and insensitive. Then again, many have become intolerant of traditional Christian values. We have been sapped of conviction, drained of our beliefs, and we are bereft of our faith. Sacred beliefs that were once the foundation of universities initially established as institutions of faith, are violently opposed.
We are on a toboggan slide into lawlessness, perversion and anarchy, and our tolerance levels for immoral behavior has gone off the charts.
What we reject in other countries following their socialist agenda, we must not accept here.
I have lived and suffered under communist and socialist governments overseas and can see with 20-20 vision what is happening here and now. I say stop, look and consider. When we tolerate the intolerable, we are on a collision course into our demise. If God did not tolerate this behavior historically, we should not think He will turn a blind eye now.
Remember that, as a society, we become what we tolerate and we become what we stand up for.
God bless America.
Daniel Del Vecchio
Albany
