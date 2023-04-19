To the Editor:
I think the citizens of Albany are being misled about the solar panels. That is a done deal.
The panels will be installed. No major company is going to purchase, rent, lease, 700 acres of land on a maybe. It was all settled ahead. Money was agree upon. You, the private citizen, did not enter into the equation. It did not matter if you cared or not. The only reason a release was made was for show.
But that was not what concerned me. It is that these panels are Chinese. Regardless of where they were put together, the technology is Chinese. China owns America.
Don't think so? Look at the label inside your clothes; where were your shoes made? Some of the food you eat comes from there. Whatever you purchase, look at the tag. China. When can we start buying America? You can't. We don't do that here anymore. We are dependent on China for nearly every thing.
Not a shot fired. If the president of China told Biden to surrender tomorrow, the only question Biden would ask is, "Do I need to wear a tie?"
We have been sold out. What kind of nation are we? What do our children face? As for fossil fuel, don't let anyone lie to you. It will always be here. No way to get around it. Even if we have to go back to wood stoves, fireplaces and candles, Those are all fossil fuels. They were used for hundreds of years, and fireplaces are still very popular, and so are candles.
Jimmy Hiers
Doerun
