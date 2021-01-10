DEAR EDITOR:
As I sit and observe the state of affairs transpiring these days, I cannot help but feel deeply troubled and as an American, a bit angered.
Angered that our so-called leaders would see fit and proper during a time of extreme hardship for most citizens, to dispense millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for special projects, including a women’s liberation movement in Pakistan, a study of democracy in Venezuela, border security in Tunisia, a national migrant workers heritage museum, among other ventures, but boldly deny struggling families and individuals, along with small businesses, much-needed economic relief. Or perhaps just provide them a tiny drop of water while those interests get a reservoir. It is distasteful at best.
I’m sickened as I hear suggestions that the elderly wait for the vaccine, while actors and inmates in correctional institutions are deemed more essential.
Then we have ordinary expressions such as picnic, low man on the totem pole, brown bag, etc. being outlawed because of some imaginary hidden meaning by the new generation of “thinkers,” who are nothing more than puppets for the extreme fringe of society. Yet somehow they alone get to decide what’s best for the majority.
The tail now wags the dog, the grasshopper somehow eats the bird, and American leadership has now sold out to foreign interests, along with Marxist think tanks and left its constituents with empty hearts and broken promises. It is a very sad day indeed.
Kevin Avera
Monticello, Fla.
