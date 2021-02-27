I was in military service during the Korean War. Instead of winning the war for the preservation of freedom for a nation, we drew a cease-fire line called the 38th parallel. We weren’t out to win a military victory, nor to defeat the enemy, but to conduct a defensive war and defend the ground against the Communists.
The results of that decision is the Communist regime in North Korea that presents a continuous threat to world peace and has become a stronghold of religious persecution and oppression.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur had advised President Truman to bring the Korean conflict to a swift and decisive end. But Truman, seeking pacification, overruled him, thinking it would save America from a more extensive war. But history teaches us that trying to pacify only breeds new and bloodier wars. MacArthur realized that this was a form of appeasement rather than completing a decisive victory over North Korea.
The conflict could have had a different ending if we had continued to liberate the entire country.
I see a similar parallel taking place here in America. We find ourselves currently in a moral and spiritual war, and our willingness to stand up and fight will determine our victory for future generations.
We are being held hostage by fear to violent and aggressive movements instead of standing up for the truth. So we draw a line: “You stay there and I stay here.” We give in because we don’t want to fight, we want peace.
Stand for truth.
Daniel del Vecchio
Albany
