Dr. Tae Won Kim died last week. I knew him. He was an EC physician at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for some 30 years, starting there when he was the sole EC doctor, weekdays only, in a green-tiled six-room, back hall area, now the hallway to the cafeteria. He was a quiet, calm, good-hearted Christian man, who, along with his wife, Joo, dedicated their personal lives to serving as mentors for native Korean students at the local schools and working tirelessly in their Korean church community.
Although Dr. Kim and Joo were usually quiet and calm, I do remember the time we went with them to Montgomery, Ala., to protest the removal of the Ten Commandments Memorial from the courthouse rotunda. As we stood in the heat of the day on those stone steps and prayed with hundreds of others, they were putting their faith to action, unafraid of consequences.
In these days of isolation, Dr. Kim’s passing went largely unnoticed and unmemorialiized. He is now with the One he and his wife loved and honored in life. He was my friend.
Andrew Misulia
Columbus, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.