I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.

Corruption investigations bedeviled Kasim Reed’s former administration. Atlanta’s crime surged under past mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Atlanta’s roads are in disarray, while infrastructure projects are behind schedule and over budget.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

