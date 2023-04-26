DSC_0247.JPG

B.J. Fletcher

There are two types of caretakers in this world: One, it’s their profession and they receive a salary. Second is a family caretaker.

And I am here to tell you, that’s a long, lonely journey, and many times these people are by themselves. I see people daily that are in that position, and they are having to give up their hopes, their dreams, their careers so they can be a 24/7 caretaker of their loved ones. And I see a majority of them doing this alone with no one to give them a break.

  By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated