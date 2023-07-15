The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, which means the United States has existed as a nation for more than 245 years.

We have years of history as a country. Now can you guess how many of those years the USA has been at war? The answer is 228. Does that surprise you? It did me.

B.J. Fletcher is an Albany businesswoman and a former Albany city commissioner.

