Recently I had a dear friend call me and ask if I had read the article in the paper about “getting off the couch” and the struggles that many employers are having in trying to hire and build a good work force for their businesses.
I stated I had. She then made the statement about how fortunate I was that out of all the problems and changes I was facing ... that hiring a work force was the one thing I didn’t have to worry about. She actually suggested that I thank my staff for “having my back” when the threads of reality started to unravel. Her comments not only made me think about the last 14 months, but about the last 19 years I have had at BJs: name changes, menu changes, loss of family members, etc.
But my staff has never changed.
Yes, we have lost a few due to death or illness, and in the beginning we all joked that our theme song was “Another One Bites the Dust” when someone chose to leave. But things settled down, we became friends, we became family and we became one.
Because of that, as humbly as I can, I want to thank my staff for never turning their back on the team, for always rolling up their sleeves when the time came to dig in. I want them to know that I truly love and care for them.
I also want the people who have supported BJs to know the same thing. I saw when times got tough that your tips actually got bigger. I saw the fact that you also never gave up on us.
And I want business owners in the city to know that I am truly sorry that many of you are struggling to fill the positions needed to move the needle forward. If in any way we can help, we will. I as a business owner and commissioner will do all I can do to reach out to the necessary departments that can stop this.
The state Labor Department can start requiring these people on the couch to go look for work. And as employees, if you sense they really don’t want to work, don’t hire them but on their paperwork note that “they didn’t want a job.” We can fight this together.
Remember the ones who have been there, and when all these government goodies have dried up, remember the ones who enjoyed your hard-earned tax dollars for free. Those are the ones a year from now who will face the signs that say “Not Hiring.” If the good folks will come on out and get these good jobs, they can change their lives.
