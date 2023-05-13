Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother. Birth is the epicenter of a woman’s power.
At times, the strength of motherhood is greater than our natural laws. Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing a woman can face.
Understand, this statement is coming from a woman who has never had children. It’s coming at a time when the world is trying to change the definition of a woman. It’s coming at a time when not only the definition is trying to be changed, but the women’s libbers of the past have gone silent.
But silence will never take over the power and truth of a mom. Regardless if you now have or had a good, Godly mother or one that was mean as a rattlesnake, that mom made you who you are today. You either followed in her footsteps or ran the other way.
But make no mistake about it, a mom has influenced you. Even children that grew up without a mom know of someone that had a mom, and they longed for that love.
Jesus had a mom. And like many moms today, she lost her child at an early age. She even witnessed the death of her child. Just like my mom did; just like many of your moms did.
So at a time when we all seem to be divided, let’s all agree on one thing: We wouldn’t be here right now if it weren’t for our mom. So instead of having a Mothers Day, let’s have a Mothers Day of prayer. With all the turmoil going on in this world, it will be the moms of the world — the ones that are mending bruised cuts or feelings or giving up a career to homeschool or working extra hours to pay for the best school that can move their child forward or the moms that stay in abusive relationships just to show their children the importance of family — who will set things straight.
Let’s give them a thumbs up, a hug, a gift of love and, most of all, give them the respect they deserve.
Thank you, moms. Thank you for all your timeless days and weeping nights, and most of all., thank you for praying for us at night. Happy Mothers Day. May God be with you all.
