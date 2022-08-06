holmes.jpg

Barbara Rivera Holmes

Albany and Dougherty County is a strong and resilient community. Its magic is its people — their willingness to work together and their unwillingness to give up. We have demonstrated this in many ways, most prominently through our decisive management and recovery of four natural disasters and the COVID pandemic.

In contrast to this is a public dispute between the city of Albany and Dougherty County as it relates to the eighth special-purpose local-option sales tax, a 1% levy estimated to generate $100 million in six years that must be approved by the voters this November. Moving forward without an intergovernmental agreement risks diminishing the collection lifespan and proceeds at great burden to the businesses and citizens of Albany and Dougherty County. As such, it’s critical that the city and county reach an agreement by their Aug. 8 deadline.

Bárbara Rivera Holmes is president & CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, which is leading a multiyear strategic effort to advance business success and economic opportunities in Albany and the Albany area. Learn more at www.albanyga.com.

