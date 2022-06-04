The Texas tragedy is just that. Nineteen lives gone. Nineteen possible world changers will never get that opportunity. The nation is right to register anger, ire and so forth.
Yet, this explosion of emotion is also hypocritical.
“Firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens,” says a report from Everytown Research. This figure comes from government reports on children and their deaths. The vast majority of these deaths are from handguns. More children die in gang violence than in school shootings, and handguns are the primary weapon.
Until very recently, more children died in car accidents than from bullets. The cause of death is about equal now. Where is the outrage over these deaths?
Where is the outrage, ire and demands for reform? Are children in a school somehow more important than children walking down a street or in their home? Judging from the reaction to the Texas incident, yes, that is a greater tragedy.
Southwest Georgia is being hit by a wave of violence, Shootings are common across our communities, and people are dying. The sheer numbers of these deaths exceed the “mass shooting” numbers and soar past the dead in school shootings. Where is the national outrage? Why are people in California silent about this? Why isn’t Congress holding hearings about this?
The U.S. Supreme Court has expressly ruled that handguns are legal for Americans to own. Handguns are the leading firearm used to kill people. Handguns are also the leading weapon in suicide, which accounts for the most and a disproportionate number of gun deaths.
Where are the demands for reforms to mental health? Some people do want this. Their voices are few and far between compared to those who want to ban guns and restrict the rights of law-abiding Americans. This too is a major tragedy.
Some people are demanding change. They are irate about the shootings that fail to capture the national spotlight. They demand real and responsible change, not just an unconstitutional gun ban. We need to listen to these people.
(Family Features) From the sunny beaches of Florida to the mountains of Montana, there are many ideal locations across the country for families and friends to visit together. When traveling with a group, booking a vacation home in these popular destinations allows families to stay under one … Click for more.
Ben Baker is editor-in-chief of The Wiregrass Farmer in Ashburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.