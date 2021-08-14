I assume the purpose of the editorial on the death of Nigel Brown by a drive-by shooter was to lament his death, and jump-start preventive actions. For that, I commend you.
However, to believe eliminating hand guns would reduce killing is unrealistic. Weapons that kill have been with us since the Ice Age: i.e. spears, axes, arrows, knives, hammers, ice pics, etc.
In 2020, there were 9,620 violent deaths by guns, compared to 19,379 in 2020. Perhaps it is time to start enforcing our laws. All of them, not just the ones you agree with.
Maybe we should require discipline in our schools and do the hard work of educating and not indoctrinating. What about doing the hard work of keeping people who use a firearm during a crime in jail?
Yes, the easy way is to rail against firearms with poor results, or to roll up our sleeves and do the hard work that will have a positive result.
No, I am not a gun nut, just a concerned citizen that believes you get what you pay for. Scrimping on police and educators, and their quality, may save some money but not lives. Climate change is ballyhooed as our greatest threat. Therefore, we should do whatever it takes to confront this threat. Great. Where is the same passion for reducing the stunning number of deaths we have by gun violence?
Are these lost lives not as important a threat to our community? With the better weapons of enforced laws, more police, and better education, the ever-increasing number of violent deaths by guns shall start declining.
