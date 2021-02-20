Dear Editor:
Concerning the recent announcement of changes in immigration policy, I am afraid that the Biden administration is making at least one mistake.
It is our country’s policy to grant asylum in certain circumstances to persons not otherwise eligible. Entry at our border to those claiming asylum is always conditional on investigation of the alleged facts. Historically, persons claiming asylum were conditionally granted asylum, admitted to our country, and then interviewed, with investigation to take place somehow in the country of origin. In far too many of these cases, investigation is a waste of time, because the asylum seekers vanish permanently from sight once released into the US to wait for a decision.
The last administration changed policy to require those seeking asylum to do so in their country of origin, where their claims would be investigated.
While I yield to nobody in my loathing of Donald Trump, I will always admit that even a blind squirrel will occasionally find an acorn, and the policy change made by the Trump administration on asylum seekers is a very good thing and it does not need to be changed.
Asking INS employees in the U.S. to investigate claims of brutality, threats, etc. in countries south of Mexico is a huge waste of resources. That money could be better spent to put INS employees in our embassies, consulates and legations in Central American and South America, where the facts are far more likely to be available for rapid and thorough investigation, and require the asylum seekers to wait in their own countries for a decision.
Michael C. Hall
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.