To the Editor:
When U.S. President George W. Bush ordered the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan nearly two decades ago, he said, “The oppressed people of Afghanistan will know the generosity of America and our allies.”
Since then, over 50,000 bombs have been dropped on this small country. Over 100,000 Afghans have died. Millions more have been injured, many permanently disabled. At least 26,000 children are dead or maimed.
Is this U.S. generosity?
Every president since Bush has promised peace, yet they have continued to drop thousands of bombs, deploy more troops, and kill more Afghan men, women and children. Thousands of U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan, and six U.S. bases occupy the Afghan people's land.
When has the United States ever truly been generous to oppressed people anywhere in the world or even here in the United States? When it deprives people of food and medicines through sanctions? When it overturns governments? When it turns the full forces of military and police power upon them?
U.S. foreign policy has been beholden to Wall Street and Western corporations.
U.S. President Biden promised an end to the “forever wars” during his campaign. The peace deal signed by the previous administration with the Taliban, calling for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021, is an important first step. People in the United States need to demand Biden hold to this agreement and take this first step.
Tunde Osazua
Marietta
