Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never "that guy" with the newest gadget, toy, or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire.
Electric cars held little attraction for me; the first looked like higher-end golf carts and seemingly offered no crash protection. Later models like the Tesla offer an upscale automotive experience, at a price point closer to an RV. However, as Georgia increasingly looks like it may become a center in the EV universe domestically, I had been considering a flex-fuel hybrid plug-in, the next time I trade in my Kia Sportage. I am on my third of that vehicle, each manufactured in LaGrange.
So when Rivian, the start-up Electric Truck and SUV manufacturer set its sites and plans for its second manufacturing plant for Rutledge in Stanton Springs, about an hour east of Atlanta, they got my attention. I predict that the many benefits of a $5 billion direct investment and 7,500 new jobs will eventually outweigh challenges from some neighboring residents of Rutledge and nearby Madison, who oppose the plant. They have some questions that deserve answers, but that plant will get built.
I have spoken on this earlier, and I received an invitation to visit Rivian's first and only existing manufacturing plant in the beautiful college and farm town of Normal, Ill., a few hour's drive or train ride from Chicago. Expecting a typical automotive assembly line, as Rivian re-purposed and expanded a closed Mitsubishi Plant, I instead found an enterprise much more akin to a Silicon Valley Tech company, nestled amongst hundreds of acres of Indiana sweet corn, as well as a few sheep, just a few miles drive from the campus of Illinois State University.
Prior to the arrival of Rivian, initially expected to offer 650-1,000 jobs, and now with 6,500 employees and still hiring, Rivian has become a major economic engine in the Normal/Bloomington MSA. State Farm Insurance is headquarters in Bloomington, and Illinois State and a couple of other colleges make Normal a true "college town." But you can feel the hip vibe that the not-so-rarely spotted Rivian Trucks and SUVs are bringing to the local scene.
Their business model is very new in an extremely traditional industry. You can only order the two models available online. Viewers may pick up their SUV or truck at one of currently 21 delivery centers across the country. We test-drove and had dinner at the Delivery and Customer Experience Center adjacent to the plant. The bulk of our meal was grown onsite in the Employee Community Garden; the meal itself was prepared in a Camp Kitchen, which literally popped out of the side of the truck.
The sticker prices are still not for the faint of heart. The R-1 Pickup Truck has a base price of $67,500, and the model with the stove is a bit pricier. The R-1S Luxury SUV starts at $72,500. Though tax credits may vary by state, these prices are much more Range Rover than Ford F-150, though the all-electric F-150s remain in very short supply and are currently priced north of $100,000 when you can find them.
The Rivian Plant slated for Georgia will manufacture a third model, a more affordable SUV. And as a start-up, Rivian has some impressive investor partners, including Amazon, which contracted with the company to build a fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vans, the first of which started rolling on the streets of Chicago in July.
I also got the opportunity to drive an R-1 truck at the Rivian Test Track. Owning and loving a Ford 150 of my own, I was amazed at the power and a pickup truck going from 0-60 in three seconds. The batteries and separately powered wheels also make for an amazing off-road experience. The truck can practically climb nearly vertical faces like Spiderman, and then on the other side, with no juice applied, and the motors locked, the truck hangs on that steep downhill side, with no emergency brake or further action required by the driver.
Rivian will win its skirmish in Rutledge and Stanton Springs, and hopefully, by 2023 or 2024, they will be offering a whole new road adventure for customers and buyers from that Georgia Plant.
If you find yourself near Bloomington, another Rivian Delivery Center, or one of their visiting "Touch a Truck" events, check them out, or maybe take a test drive. I guarantee you will get a charge out of it.
