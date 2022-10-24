The final stretch of election season is underway as Georgians head to the polls to determine the future leadership of our state government. Every election is important, but this one, particularly so. The last couple of years have more than proven how important it is to have strong leadership on the state level. Below you will find an overview and explanation of our general election ballot initiatives as well as exciting news where our economic health is concerned.
Aside from those seeking elective office, voters also will determine the fate of two constitutional amendments and two statewide referendums. Constitutional amendments will officially change the current state constitution, if approved, so it is important for our citizens to be informed.
Amendment 1: Suspends compensation for public officers indicted for felony.
Question: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioner of insurance, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?”
Overview: Senate Resolution 134 amends Article II of Section III of the Constitution of Georgia, relating to the procedures for suspending or removing public officials, to provide that the compensation of certain public officials be suspended if they are suspended from their office due to a felony indictment.
Amendment 2: Grants temporary tax relief to properties severely damaged or destroyed because of a disaster.
Question: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?”
Overview: House Resolution 594 amends Article VII, Section I of the Constitution by authorizing the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in the state to grant temporary tax relief to properties that are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a natural disaster and that are located within a nationally declared disaster area.
Proposed Statewide Referenda:
Referendum A: Grants tax exemption for certain timber equipment.
Question: “Shall the act be approved which grants a statewide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?”
Overview: House Bill 997 adds 48-5-41.3 to the Code, which exempts timber equipment from ad valorem taxation. Timber equipment includes all equipment owned or held under a lease-purchase agreement by a timber producer and is directly used in the production or harvest of timber products, excluding motor vehicles.
Referendum B: Expands tax exemption for agricultural equipment and certain farm products.
Question: “Shall the act be approved which expands a statewide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family-owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?”
Overview: House Bill 498 amends O.C.G.A. 48-5-41.1, relating to the exemption of qualified farm products and harvested agricultural products from taxation, by adding dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry to the list of qualified farm products and by modifying the definition of “family-owned farm entity.”
We highly encourage you to research each amendment, reach your own conclusion and vote your conscience.
Did you know that Georgia has been named the No. 1 state in which to do business for an unprecedented nine years in a row? This is great news as it means, policywise, we are getting it right.
Because of our strides in lessening government red tape for business, our state has been successful in obtaining national recognition in numerous growing industries, allowing our employment rates and economy to bounce back. As we prepare for the 2023 legislative session, we will continue to research ways to promote economic and industry growth in every region of the state as we contend with the economic uncertainty as a result from the outrageous spending on the federal level.
I hope you have found this update helpful as you make your way to the polls. As always, if you have ideas, questions, or concerns, please reach out to me anytime. Thank you for allowing me the pleasure and honor of serving our home under the Gold Dome.
