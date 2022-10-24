bill yearta.jpg

Bill Yearta

The final stretch of election season is underway as Georgians head to the polls to determine the future leadership of our state government. Every election is important, but this one, particularly so. The last couple of years have more than proven how important it is to have strong leadership on the state level. Below you will find an overview and explanation of our general election ballot initiatives as well as exciting news where our economic health is concerned.

Aside from those seeking elective office, voters also will determine the fate of two constitutional amendments and two statewide referendums. Constitutional amendments will officially change the current state constitution, if approved, so it is important for our citizens to be informed.

