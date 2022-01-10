A new year is upon us, and so is the 2022 legislative session, which began Monday. We returned to the Gold Dome, marking the second year of the current term. Given the upcoming election cycle, with the primary elections taking place in May, we expect a quick but productive 40 legislative days.
The two-year cycle also means that any bills presented during the 2021 session are still available for passage during 2022. The second year of any term is always busy as we will closely monitor newly introduced legislation while tracking last year’s bills that did not receive a final floor vote before the Day 40 deadline.
Although our General Assembly is considered a “part-time” legislature, we continued to work “full-time” throughout the off-session by participating in numerous study committees, traveling our districts, and hearing constituent concerns.
All Study Committee reports were required to be submitted by the end of December. These reports are a great indication of what is to come in any session. We expect the introduction of many bills related to health care, education, rural initiatives as well as ongoing discussions regarding our upcoming fiscal year budget. Georgia law also allows us to pre-file bills for the upcoming session the first week of November, meaning pre-session debate officially began over two months ago. If you are interested in checking out what bills have been pre-filed, I encourage you to do so at the Georgia General Assembly website. Below I have outlined a few areas that will most likely be up for debate.
Issue Watch 2022: There is no doubt that we can always count on core issues such as health care, education, public safety, and tax reform to make an appearance during any given session. In addition to these areas, our legislative agenda will reflect what is going on in our ever-changing world from a policy standpoint. Below I have outlined a few areas that will most likely be up for debate.
Elections: Election integrity continues to be a hot topic as we work to ensure our election process is secure. The recent announcement from our secretary of state in regard to election fraud will bring more bills that concentrate on ensuring we have sound policy to secure this sacred process. We have received numerous questions focused on the accuracy of our current voting machines, drop box security as well as our absentee ballot policy.
Education: Education is always a top issue under the Gold Dome as we work to ensure that our children are adequately prepared for the future. Subject matter and what is taught within our school systems has been a long-standing point of contention. This year we will concentrate on controversial areas such as critical race theory, mask mandates, district vaccination mandates, school choice, college affordability and teacher pay raises.
Immigration: The Biden Administration has sharply turned away from the Trump position on maintaining border security, causing many states to have to deal with immigration and that will undoubtedly bring conversation regarding Georgia’s immigration policies such as the allowance of sanctuary cities within our state.
Health Care: During the off session, many study committees tackled the issue of health care. Our largest concerns, such as mental healthcare, rural health care access through telemedicine, as well as health care funding will be at the forefront of our discussions.
Agriculture: As Georgia’s largest industry and economic driver, which results in billions annually for our state’s economy, agriculture will always be at the forefront of discussion. In protection of our state’s largest industry, we will discuss farmers’ private property rights, access to and stewardship of natural resources, and tax programs. Further, we will see the reintroduction of legislation, discussed in previous years, aimed toward agricultural protection.
Casino Gaming/Horse Racing: We will continue discussions centered around the allowance of casino gaming and horse racing, which has been an area of contention under the Gold Dome for a number of years. Proponents of the legislation state that the additional tax revenue will be a positive for Georgia as an additional resource for needed money to support our growing population. Opponents say that while the state may gain revenue, we will also see an uptick in crime, human trafficking as well as gambling addiction.
Transportation and Infrastructure: Always areas of concern, we will revisit suggested improvements to our state’s infrastructure. Our Georgia ports have experienced record growth, and while that is good news for our state, it also puts transportation and infrastructure at the forefront of policy discussion. As the landscape of Georgia continues to change, so must our efforts to improve the condition of our roadways and infrastructure.
While the above is a broad indicator of session hot topics, we will not be made aware of the governor’s top agenda items until his State of the State address, which will take place the first week of the legislative session. If you have a certain area of interest, I encourage you to visit state agency websites for more information.
As always, if you have questions or concerns, feel free to contact me anytime. I also encourage you to reach out to me regarding local issues. While I may not have a vote on the city council or the county commission, it is important that I know what issues are important to you as many bills we pass impact our local communities.
Please be on the lookout for my regular updates for the remainder of the legislative session. My priority is to ensure I am representing our district views appropriately, and the only way to do so is by hearing directly from you. Thank you for allowing me the honor and pleasure of serving you under the Gold Dome.
