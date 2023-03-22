bill yearta.jpg

Bill Yearta

Monday kicked off the 10th week of the 2023 legislative session. Following Crossover Day, we have set our focus on reviewing Senate legislation, now under consideration in the House. In addition to reviewing senate bills, the last days of the session will be an ongoing effort to ensure our legislative agenda passes the senate floor and reaches Gov. Kemp for final consideration.

Last week brought the passage of Senate Bill 3, also known as the “Reducing Barriers to State Employment Act of 2023.” This bill aims to attract more prospective state employees with varying educational and professional backgrounds. The bill removes certain requirements for state employment and reduces red tape for individuals to obtain a state government job. While the bill does not eliminate education requirements for state jobs, it would specifically work to reduce the number of job postings that require a four-year college degree as a condition of employment.

