Monday kicked off the 10th week of the 2023 legislative session. Following Crossover Day, we have set our focus on reviewing Senate legislation, now under consideration in the House. In addition to reviewing senate bills, the last days of the session will be an ongoing effort to ensure our legislative agenda passes the senate floor and reaches Gov. Kemp for final consideration.
Last week brought the passage of Senate Bill 3, also known as the “Reducing Barriers to State Employment Act of 2023.” This bill aims to attract more prospective state employees with varying educational and professional backgrounds. The bill removes certain requirements for state employment and reduces red tape for individuals to obtain a state government job. While the bill does not eliminate education requirements for state jobs, it would specifically work to reduce the number of job postings that require a four-year college degree as a condition of employment.
Our efforts to improve infant and maternal health outcomes continue through the passage of Senate Bill 46. If signed into law, the bill would expand prenatal syphilis and HIV testing to be administered throughout a pregnancy, not exclusively following birth. This bill would ensure that providers across the state give pregnant mothers this optional testing at the earlier stages of their pregnancy to protect their own health and the health of their baby.
Our efforts to protect our senior citizen community from financial exploitation continues through the passage of Senate Bill 84. This bill would require financial advisors or supervisors to notify the Secretary of State’s Office if they suspect a person over 65 years of age, suffering with mental or physical incapacitation, is being financially exploited. The advisor also could inform a victim’s designated contact if the person is not considered a suspect.
Georgia’s budding young entrepreneurs can now legally pursue their small business dreams as children will be allowed to set up lemonade stands in their neighborhoods without a permit. Senate Bill 55 would allow children to sell non-consumable goods, pre-packaged food items and non-alcoholic beverages, such as lemonade, without requiring permits, licenses or incurring taxes if the annual revenue is less than $5,000.
I am pleased to report that Gov. Kemp signed House Bill 18, the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Set at a revenue estimate of $32.56 billion, this amended budget includes many of our priorities to support economic development projects, public safety initiatives, as well as recruitment and retention efforts to benefit our public work force. HB 18 immediately went into effect upon the governor’s signature and will direct our state spending through June 30.
Georgia taxpayers will find relief as Gov. Kemp also signed House Bill 162 and House Bill 311 into law. HB 162 will provide a one-time income tax refund to those who filed returns for both the 2021 and 2022 tax years. House Bill 311 will give local governments the option of a temporary tax relief for property damage incurred by a natural disaster. An assessment of the damage would be required before being eligible for the tax relief, and local governments would not be required to implement this temporary tax relief.
Last week, we also took a moment to remember our former colleague, House Speaker David Ralston. It was an honor to have Speaker Ralston’s family join us on the House floor as we remembered him on what would have been his 69th birthday. As the longest-serving active speaker of any state house in the nation, Speaker Ralston was a steadfast champion for job creation and economic development, especially for our rural communities. There is no doubt that his legacy will live on through his leadership, resulting in a better Georgia for all.
As the final days are upon us, we set our sights on day 40, our last legislative day. Our pace will only increase as we work hard to ensure our legislation sees successful passage. It is important to remember that bills not passed prior to our deadline still remain active for consideration next year. Be on the lookout for our final session updates, and thank you for allowing me the honor of serving our home under the Gold Dome. May God bless you and yours and may he continue to bless our district and the great state of Georgia.
