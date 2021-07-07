Greetings from under the Gold Dome. As you may have heard, the Biden administration has directed the Department of Justice to sue the state of Georgia over the recent passage of our Elections Integrity Bill, Senate Bill 202. If you have been following mainstream media, the public is led to believe that this bill is a racist, bigoted attempt by Republicans to “suppress voters,” when in actuality, the purpose of this bill is not “suppressing” but rather “securing.”
The largest concern, we heard throughout this ordeal is that folks want to ensure their legal vote is counted and that illegal votes are not. When it comes to the foundation of our Republic, ensuring our elections are secure and fair is a more than reasonable request. So, what does The Election Integrity Act do? Let us look at “claims” vs. “reality.”
Claim: “It’s sick, deciding in some states that you cannot bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote.”
Reality: It is true that SB 202 provides that no food or beverage is to be distributed within 150 feet of a polling place, unless provided by local election officials. The idea of not allowing a candidate to campaign or sway votes within a certain area is not a new development and has been in Georgia Code for a number of years.
Claim: President Biden has called Georgia’s voting law “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”
Reality: An odd statement given that Biden’s home state of Delaware has never allowed early in-person voting and has extremely strict policies for absentee voting allowances. A complete distortion, when SB 202, actually expands early voting in Georgia, especially on the weekends. Further, did you know that Georgia has unlimited, no-excuse absentee voting by mail and does not require an excuse to request an absentee ballot? Any voter may vote absentee.
Claim: “Requiring an ID to vote targets minority groups.”
Reality: Despite ongoing reports, Voter ID in Georgia is nothing new, as the state has required an ID for in-person voting since the mid-2000s. However, one would be led to believe that this is a completely new concept. This bill does work to expand the ID requirement in stating that all voters should provide a driver’s license or state ID card to request and submit an absentee ballot. According to state records, which show from Election Day 2018 to Election Day 2020, there was over a 350% increase in the total number of absentee ballots cast, along with numerous accusations of fraud, a required voter ID would seem to be a logical answer. A hurdle that should not be too inconvenient for most, as according to recent AJC news reports, about 97% of Georgia voters have an official Georgia driver’s license or form of state ID. For the 3% of individuals that do not have a driver’s license, under the federal Help America Vote Act voters can provide any state form of identification (water bill, etc.) to obtain state-issued IDs, which are available at no cost to all Georgians at their county’s elections office.
Claim: “Georgia is one of several states controlled politically by Republicans that are seeking additional restrictions on voting, citing security concerns. A favorite target is ballot drop boxes.”
Reality: Quite different than reported above, this bill actually adds access to drop boxes statewide and, even more importantly, secures them by standardizing usage times and procedural protocol. Prior to the 2020 election, drop boxes did not exist in Georgia law. They only became available under temporary COVID-19 emergency orders in the last election cycle, and just over a third of counties did not have them. The Election Integrity Act codifies their existence, secures them around the clock, secures the chain of custody of ballots and requires every county to have at least one with more based on population per 100,000. Allegations of fraud regarding drop boxes and misplaced handling of these ballots specifically is one, among the most obvious of reasons, we felt the need to ensure that the ballots are kept secure.
Above is simply an overview of major concerns within the bill, which we hope to have been clarified. For a more in-depth analysis of the bill, I encourage you to visit the General Assembly website and read Senate Bill 202 in full. In short, what you have been led to believe does not change the truth. And the truth is, headlines which have read “Georgia Leaders Pass Legislation Suppressing the Vote,” should actually read “Georgia Leaders Pass Legislation Securing the Vote.”
If you have concerns or questions regarding legislation, I ask that you reach out to our office. Although we are currently out of session, we have been hard at work to gear up for our special session in regard to our required redistricting, which will take place this Fall. In the meantime, please be on the lookout for future newsletters covering your Georgia General Assembly at work. Thank you for allowing me the honor and privilege of serving our home under the Gold Dome. May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the great state of Georgia.
