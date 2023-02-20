bill yearta.jpg

Bill Yearta

The final work day last week marked the halfway point of this year’s session. With 20 legislative days down and 20 to go, the speed has increased as we work toward “Crossover Day,” scheduled for day 30. Our votes in the House focused on measures of importance such as health care and education.

Health care: To ensure the health and well-being of all pregnant women, we passed House Bill 129. This bill would expand the eligibility criteria for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits to pregnant women. TANF provides monthly cash assistance to extremely low-income families with the goal of moving these families toward economic freedom and self-sufficiency.

