bill yearta.jpg

Bill Yearta

2022 has been quite a year for our school-age children as we celebrate the much-awaited “return to normalcy.” School events and extracurricular activities have resumed, all Georgia children have the opportunity for in-person learning and we have taken steps to ensure personal liberties and freedoms are kept intact for parents to choose the best course of action where the health of their child is concerned.

During COVID, and beyond, we watched many advocates push for closed schools, masked children and distance learning that did not work for parents or students. There is no doubt that as time passes, we now see how those policies would have been detrimental to all, highlighting that we made the right decisions in Georgia in the best interests of our children and their development. Mental health issues, which include a rise of depression and suicidal thoughts, have plagued our school-age children while standardized tests have seen a huge decline in comparison of the same tests given in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

