2022 has been quite a year for our school-age children as we celebrate the much-awaited “return to normalcy.” School events and extracurricular activities have resumed, all Georgia children have the opportunity for in-person learning and we have taken steps to ensure personal liberties and freedoms are kept intact for parents to choose the best course of action where the health of their child is concerned.
During COVID, and beyond, we watched many advocates push for closed schools, masked children and distance learning that did not work for parents or students. There is no doubt that as time passes, we now see how those policies would have been detrimental to all, highlighting that we made the right decisions in Georgia in the best interests of our children and their development. Mental health issues, which include a rise of depression and suicidal thoughts, have plagued our school-age children while standardized tests have seen a huge decline in comparison of the same tests given in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Despite pressures from opposition, our state leadership took bold initiatives to keep our schools open, unmask our children and protect parental rights. While these examples are obvious, I challenge you to take a closer look at the numerous strides we have made in the last few years to increase the educational opportunities within our state. Truth be told, we have long been taking bold initiatives and steps to better our educational systems through innovative ideas, going against the traditional train of thought that one size fits all, especially where education is concerned.
Some of the many ways our conservative leadership has changed our educational systems for the better:
— Fully funded our K-12 public schools, giving teachers a $5,000 pay raise. Passed legislation to limit our testing requirements, allowing teachers to teach. Increased transparency in local school curriculum.
— Protected the rights of parents and their ability to voice concerns within their local school systems. Expanded school choice through the development of charter schools. Expanded opportunities for work experience through private partnerships with Georgia businesses. Incentivized career and technical training through dual enrollment and career, technical, and agricultural education programs.
2019 — House Bill 59 allows parents or guardians on active duty to pre-enroll a student in a K-12 school when official military orders to transfer into or within the state of Georgia are received. Senate Bill 25 seeks to increase safety for students by clarifying that drivers must stop for school buses on roadways separated by a grass median, unpaved area, or physical barrier. Senate Bill 60 creates the Jeremy Nelson and Nick Blakley Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act, which would require the Department of Education to develop and publish guidelines for dealing with cardiac arrest.
2020 — House Bill 444 limits the number of credit hours the dual enrollment program will fund to 30 hours. Under the provisions of this bill, grade-level participation is limited to 11th- and 12th-graders; however, to continue producing a skilled work force, 10th-grade students may participate in dual enrollment courses provided by the Technical College System of Georgia. Senate Bill 367 eliminates the fifth-grade end-of-grade social studies assessment and reduces the number of end-of-course assessments in high school from eight to four. Further, school systems must administer the state required end-of-grade assessment for grades three through eight within 25 school days of the last day of school.
2021 — HB 32 creates an income tax credit for a teacher recruitment and retention program managed by the State Board of Education. Eligible teachers include those with a bachelor’s degree in education from a post-secondary institution in Georgia that has a teacher certification program certified by the PSC. SB 88 allows the Georgia teacher of the year to serve as advisor ex-officio to the State Board of Education. Under the provisions of this bill, local school systems are required to support a pathway for non-traditional teacher certification programs for armed forces veterans to become certified teachers.
This legislation further revises the tiered evaluation system and requires the Professional Standards Commission to create innovative programs to promote teacher education programs at historically black colleges and universities. SB 42 allows home study students to participate in extracurricular and interscholastic activities within the student’s resident public school system.
HB 606 will allow the inclusion of the Georgia Independent School Association in the list of accepted accrediting agencies for the purposes of establishing HOPE eligibility for private high schools. SB 66 creates a nonprofit corporation in order to receive private donations to fund grants to public schools. This legislation also authorizes an income tax credit for education donations.
SB 153 directs the General Assembly to study alternative education models and funding focused on dropout prevention, high school credit recovery, and education services of adult and incarcerated students during 2021 and 2022 and make recommendations back to the General Assembly upon conclusion. SB 246 exempts learning pods from being regulated by state, local or local school systems when the student’s primary educational program is offered through remote virtual learning.
2022 — HB 385 allows retired educators to return to work as we actively work to decrease our current teaching shortage HB 911 restores pandemic cuts, brings about a much-deserved teaching pay raise and allows for a historic investment into our K-12 education systems. SB 397 benefits students through new developed Diplomas Voucher Bill.
HB 1331 streamlines workforce readiness programs. HB 1435 streamlines student access loans. SB 2201 guarantee that our high school students will receive a course in financial literacy.
As you can see, much has been accomplished over the past few years where education is concerned. We are fully committed to ensuring our children are prepared to take the next steps, no matter where their path leads. As your representative, I look forward to hearing from you on how we can better our policies to benefit our state and her citizens. Thank you for allowing me the honor of serving as your voice under the Gold Dome.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.