On September 24, Sanford Bishop stated that it was “imperative” to impeach President Trump. He followed the lead of Nancy Pelosi over the report of a whistleblower complaint alleging wrongdoing by the president during a phone call with the Ukrainian president.
Sanford Bishop made up his mind without getting any facts. He pre-judged the reported allegation before knowing any details other than Nancy Pelosi called for it.
On September 25, President Trump declassified and released a transcript of the phone call. On September 26, he declassified and released the whistleblower complaint to Congress.
Sanford Bishop was quick to add a release to his congressional website with a link to the whistleblower complaint. In a blatant display of deceit, Bishop ignored any reference to the transcript of the call itself.
This is a calculated and disingenuous ploy to mislead. Sanford Bishop should provide the transcript so that his constituents can get the complete and accurate account. He is presenting only one side.
Democrats, with their loyal followers like Sanford Bishop, are seeking neither truth nor justice. This farce is not an impeachment. It is a duplicitous, devious, dishonest inquisition.
Donald E. Cole
Cordele