The city of Albany and Dougherty County are currently negotiating how to share a 1% Local-Option Sales Tax, which provides an important source of revenue for both local governments, while also providing property tax relief for homeowners and businesses.

The city has historically received 60% of the revenue, and the county has received 40%. The distribution has remained the same, despite the fact that Georgia law directs local governments to renegotiate the allocation within two years of each decennial census. The statute that governs calculation of the proper distribution of LOST prioritizes population and service delivery. By those standards, Albany is entitled to a significantly larger share of these tax dollars.

Bo Dorough is Albany’s mayor.

