Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage.

The city, some years ago, reduced funding for maintenance and repair of lift stations and other components of the sewer system. This was the primary cause of the spills that occurred at various locations in 2018 and 2019.

Bo Dorough is an attorney and the mayor of Albany.

