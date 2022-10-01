burrows.jpg

Bridget Burrows

This is a response to Creede Hinshaw’s article entitled “The Possible Pitfalls of Interfaith Gatherings.” (Albany Herald, Sept. 23) Mr. Hinshaw was praising “Pope” (heretics are ineligible for the papal office) Francis in his efforts to foster peace among many different religious communities by attending an interfaith gathering. Unfortunately, his praise is for a worldly cause and nothing more.

He asserts, “We’ve got more than enough problems in the world, and any degree of mutuality must provide imperceptibly to the health of the world community.” He then goes on to salute the Muslims, Hindus, Shinto, Jew, Buddhists and Christians who gathered to speak and pray together.

Bridget Burrows is a retired USAF MSgt. Raised in the local area, she graduated from Westover High School in 1977. She is a wife and mother of six children and the grandmother of 13. You may contact her at bdburrows@yahoo.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.