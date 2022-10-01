This is a response to Creede Hinshaw’s article entitled “The Possible Pitfalls of Interfaith Gatherings.” (Albany Herald, Sept. 23) Mr. Hinshaw was praising “Pope” (heretics are ineligible for the papal office) Francis in his efforts to foster peace among many different religious communities by attending an interfaith gathering. Unfortunately, his praise is for a worldly cause and nothing more.
He asserts, “We’ve got more than enough problems in the world, and any degree of mutuality must provide imperceptibly to the health of the world community.” He then goes on to salute the Muslims, Hindus, Shinto, Jew, Buddhists and Christians who gathered to speak and pray together.
Yes, Mr. Hinshaw, they gathered at the expense of the Truth, who is Jesus Christ Himself, in order to promote a better world, as if living in the world were an end unto itself. Don’t tell me, your favorite song is probably “Imagine” by John Lennon. This is most certainly not the way of true Christianity.
Mr. Hinshaw did mention “true believers in their own faith group who want nothing to do with those who try to extend an olive branch to others.” This sentence implies that religious truth itself is quite subjective, even though Jesus Christ said, “You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.”
In referencing “true believers”, he further states that “the small-minded in our world can’t grasp what possibly could happen in such a conclave.” Personally, Mr. Hinshaw, I would rather be called “narrow-minded,” since Jesus told us about the narrow road that leads to salvation and the broad road that leads to hell. And while we live in the world, we are not of the world.
Yes, Mr. Hinshaw, we true believers (faithful Catholics) grasp exactly what the consequences of such gatherings result in: Putting truth and error on the same level, thus reducing the True Faith to a meaningless formula. Martyrs died rather than compromise the True Faith.
It is interesting to note that when the first Christians went to Rome preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Romans were OK in the worship of Jesus Christ and were willing to add His name to the myriad false gods they worshipped. But when the Christians informed the Romans that they worshipped the One True God only, their persecution began. Yes, it is pagan Rome again, especially since “who am I to judge” Francis condemns no one ... um, except traditionalists.
I can give you one little credit, Mr. Hinshaw. At least you have the guts to put your name on your ridiculously heretical beliefs, unlike certain rabid liberal squawkers in the Squawkbox. One suggestion, though: I recommend changing your first name, since you obviously have no meaningful creed.
Bridget Burrows is a retired USAF MSgt. Raised in the local area, she graduated from Westover High School in 1977. She is a wife and mother of six children and the grandmother of 13. You may contact her at bdburrows@yahoo.com.
