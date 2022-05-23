During the closing remarks of last week’s Dougherty County Commission meeting, a commissioner complained about Albany’s trash and litter problems. The comments were a bit rambling and at one point seemed to inexplicably hold gang members responsible. In the end, the commissioner called upon the county administration for new ideas, including “amendments.”
Albany has a history of excessive litter and trash. Many residents, and to be fair, probably some gang members, and a surprising number of businesses are seemingly unaware of the negative impacts of litter. But these remarks came from a county commissioner, who presumably has the ability to influence anti-litter policy. In the end, the commissioner didn’t exactly pass the buck, but he also did not provide any meaningful solutions other than to “go to work” ... and “hit them [the litterers] in the pocketbook.”
It should be understood that commissioners are not solely or perhaps even primarily responsible for new ideas. Their job is to oversee the operations of the city/county administrations and to make policy. And the administrations’ job is to make the county and city function, in part by implementing the policy decisions of the commissions. While this job might include policy recommendations, there are really few incentives for an administrator to suggest big policy initiatives or ideas.
So where do the ideas come from? In this case, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is tasked with litter reduction. KADB has a significant budget, it has more than 20 members who can contribute to the task, a full-time staff, access to resources, and a loyal group of volunteers. So why can’t this agency go beyond its current programs and develop recommendations and policy ideas for the county and city commissions? After all, that is the job of the appointed boards and commissions, including KADB.
Technologies exist to identify and track litter “hot spots.” Many jurisdictions are reducing litter at the source. New ordinances can make business owners and residents responsible for litter and trash around their properties. Incentives can be used to encourage residents and businesses to reduce litter through recycling programs. So why is KADB not working on a plan and why are the county and city commissions and administrators not working with KADB to refine and implement a holistic litter/trash reduction plan?
To be clear, litter is but a symptom of a greater set of problems. However, a cleaner, litter-free community might make the other bigger, more important changes to Albany a bit more attainable.
