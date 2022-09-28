If history is any guide, Democrats do not have a chance — not even a small a chance — of keeping control of the House in the midterm elections. But the question is: Is history any guide?

There’s been a lot of attention paid to the new ABC News/Washington Post poll, which makes clear that President Biden is a drag on his party as November approaches. Biden’s job approval rating in the poll was 39% — even lower than some other surveys at the moment — and just 35% of Democrats said they want Biden to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

