The Supreme Court decisions in the 1857 Dred Scott case and the 1944 Korematsu case are generally considered two of the worst judgments ever handed down by the nation’s highest court. One concerned slavery, and the other concerned the internment of Japanese Americans in World War II. Today, both are held up as examples of historic, grievous judicial error.

Which is why it was a little weird to see one of the country’s most distinguished legal scholars point to Dred Scott and Korematsu as comparisons in discussing U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to grant the appointment of a special master to review documents in the Justice Department’s investigation of former President Trump. It seemed a little out of proportion. Cannon’s order will allow a neutral third party, approved by both the Justice Department and the Trump defense, to review material seized in the Aug. 8 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s winter home. It is unlikely it will go down as one of the most notorious, far-reaching judicial decisions in American history.

