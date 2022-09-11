Harriet Hageman is the environmental lawyer who defeated incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney by a landslide in Wyoming’s much-watched Republican House primary.

Hageman, who will surely trounce token Democratic opposition in the general election, is now getting ready to take office. She was in Washington last week — not for that preparation, but to argue in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency over its disastrous actions causing the Gold King Mine disaster in Colorado in 2015. That’s the kind of thing she does in her life as a lawyer.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

